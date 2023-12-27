Reviewing Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) & Sizzle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SZZL)

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) and Sizzle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Inspirato and Sizzle Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspirato 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sizzle Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inspirato currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 894.90%. Given Inspirato’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than Sizzle Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspirato -14.36% N/A -6.65% Sizzle Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Inspirato and Sizzle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

73.6% of Inspirato shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Sizzle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Inspirato shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of Sizzle Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Inspirato has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sizzle Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inspirato and Sizzle Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspirato $345.53 million 0.07 -$24.06 million ($14.87) -0.26 Sizzle Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sizzle Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspirato.

About Inspirato

(Get Free Report)

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences. It is also involved in solving critical pain points for hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize their property with rental income. In addition, the company offers Inspirato Real Estate, a platform to find, buy, own, and enjoy a luxury vacation home; Inspirato for Good, an easy-to-use, no-commitment platform designed to help nonprofit organizations accelerate funding results; Inspirato for Business, a business-to-business channel through which subscription and travel products are sold directly to businesses seeking to leverage luxury accommodations to recruit, retain, and reward their employees. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Sizzle Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to focus on entering into merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.