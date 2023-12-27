Reviewing Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) & AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCN)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AGNC Investment and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $386.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Manhattan Bridge Capital $8.57 million 6.52 $5.21 million $0.49 9.96

Manhattan Bridge Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AGNC Investment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

17.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AGNC Investment and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 91.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AGNC Investment has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A Manhattan Bridge Capital 56.52% 14.15% 8.24%

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats AGNC Investment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. Its loans are primarily secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

