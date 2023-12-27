Reviewing TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) and Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML)

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Tourmaline Bio has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Tourmaline Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Tourmaline Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tourmaline Bio N/A N/A -$73.89 million ($14.94) -1.84 TRACON Pharmaceuticals $350,000.00 16.49 -$29.14 million ($0.58) -0.32

This table compares Tourmaline Bio and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Tourmaline Bio. Tourmaline Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TRACON Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tourmaline Bio and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tourmaline Bio N/A -35.63% -33.34% TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -53.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tourmaline Bio and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tourmaline Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Tourmaline Bio currently has a consensus price target of $49.75, indicating a potential upside of 81.11%. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $4.33, indicating a potential upside of 2,238.55%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Tourmaline Bio.

About Tourmaline Bio



Tourmaline Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company's development pipeline also comprises medicines and therapies for the atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and thyroid eye disease (TED). Tourmaline Bio, Inc. was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals



TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications. The company's clinical stage products also include TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mesothelioma, and in Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors and lymphomas, lung cancer, and glioblastoma; and TJ004309, a CD73 antibody that is in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. In addition, it is developing bispecific antibodies, which are in preclinical stage. It has collaboration and license agreements with 3D Medicines Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. for the development of envafolimab; I-Mab Biopharma for the development of CD73 antibody TJ004309 and bispecific antibodies; and cooperative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

