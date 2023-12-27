RFG Advisory LLC Invests $241,000 in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,152 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at $1,410,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Match Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 72,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,199 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at $404,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in Match Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 34,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,785. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $35.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.43. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

