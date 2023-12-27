RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE GPC opened at $138.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $181.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.19.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

