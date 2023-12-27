RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

