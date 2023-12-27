RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.30. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

