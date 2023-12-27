Riverwater Partners LLC Buys 29,844 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in III. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,589,000. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,667,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,759,000 after acquiring an additional 544,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 517,440 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Information Services Group by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 612,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 425,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ III opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $240.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $71.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on III shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 17th.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

