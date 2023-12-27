Riverwater Partners LLC Buys Shares of 22,906 Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,906 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Atomera by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after buying an additional 61,241 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATOM stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. Atomera Incorporated has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

Atomera ( NASDAQ:ATOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

