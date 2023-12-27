Riverwater Partners LLC Cuts Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Riverwater Partners LLC decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $123.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $101.56 and a one year high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.