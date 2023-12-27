Riverwater Partners LLC Decreases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Riverwater Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Amphenol by 87,837.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after acquiring an additional 88,010,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $653,884,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amphenol by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Amphenol by 850.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,515,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $99.49 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.43.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on APH. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

