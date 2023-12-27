Riverwater Partners LLC Decreases Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Riverwater Partners LLC decreased its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 45.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 50.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RRX. TheStreet downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

RRX opened at $151.67 on Wednesday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $166.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -777.78%.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

