Riverwater Partners LLC Grows Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Xylem by 350,026.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,284,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157,166 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 10,558.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,898,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,913 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Xylem by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $113.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.47.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

