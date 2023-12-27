Riverwater Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTMD. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 32,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,229,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 78,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Utah Medical Products by 3.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 8.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Utah Medical Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Utah Medical Products Stock Up 0.7 %

Utah Medical Products stock opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.31. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $102.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.25.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter.

Utah Medical Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Utah Medical Products Profile

(Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.