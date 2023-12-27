Riverwater Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Riverwater Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $465,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,392,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.59. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day moving average of $67.29.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.