Riverwater Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Real Good Food by 19.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Real Good Food by 71.8% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 161,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Real Good Food news, insider David Kanen bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $258,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,239,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,697. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David Kanen purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $258,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,239,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,697. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akshay Jagdale purchased 23,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,488.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 223,809 shares of company stock worth $495,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Real Good Food from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Real Good Food Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGF opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Real Good Food Profile

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

