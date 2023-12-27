Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases 25,042 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)

Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,042 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Vicarious Surgical were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 211.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Vicarious Surgical Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $3.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $0.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.40 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on RBOT

Vicarious Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.