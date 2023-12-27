Riverwater Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,878 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,321,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,637 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,027,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,185,000 after purchasing an additional 420,580 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,959,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,084,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,390,000 after purchasing an additional 133,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.48 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 16.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PERI. StockNews.com upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James lowered Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

