Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 128 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Riverwater Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $216.15 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.00.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

