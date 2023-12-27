Riverwater Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $173.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.78. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.56 and a 1 year high of $174.10.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

