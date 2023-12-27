Riverwater Partners LLC Trims Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Riverwater Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $409.93 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $302.17 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The company has a market cap of $198.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.78.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

