Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives $72.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.33.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCI
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
NYSE:RCI opened at $46.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.
Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.32%.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.