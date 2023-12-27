SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $15.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.73. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

