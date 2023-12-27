Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scholastic from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Scholastic

Scholastic Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHL opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.07. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $562.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scholastic will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholastic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHL. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Scholastic by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Scholastic by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Scholastic by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

(Get Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.