Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shopify Stock Up 1.8 %

Shopify stock opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.32. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

