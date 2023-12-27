Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $114.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $345,045.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,856.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,533,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,827,170,000 after buying an additional 53,389 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,487,905,000 after buying an additional 433,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,804,000 after buying an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,224,000 after buying an additional 2,367,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,474,000 after buying an additional 136,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.