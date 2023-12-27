Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance
SMBC opened at $54.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $615.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $54.62.
Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
