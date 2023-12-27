Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

SMBC opened at $54.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $615.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $54.62.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 402.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1,315.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 137.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

