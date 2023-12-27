SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.8% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 32,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 34,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $191.72 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $167.10 and a one year high of $192.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

