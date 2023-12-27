SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,724,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,082,000 after buying an additional 1,394,841 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,998,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,616,000 after buying an additional 963,341 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 797,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,966,000 after buying an additional 466,801 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,140,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,600,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.26. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

