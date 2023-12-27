Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Receives $34.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYRE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Spyre Therapeutics stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. Spyre Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.74.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($2.99). Spyre Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22,195.36% and a negative return on equity of 132.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease by combining antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches for patient selection. The company's pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting a4ß7, TL1A, and IL-23.

