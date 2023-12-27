SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.65.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SSRM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SSR Mining Stock Down 0.1 %

SSR Mining stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 6.97.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $385.39 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,223,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042,120 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,214,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at about $29,214,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SSR Mining by 95,520.5% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,096,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,759,000 after purchasing an additional 846,950 shares during the period. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

