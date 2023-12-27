Startek (NYSE:SRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Startek from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Startek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Startek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Startek Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Startek stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $176.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. Startek has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $93.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.55 million. Startek had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Startek will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Startek

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Startek by 24.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Startek in the third quarter worth $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Startek by 60.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Startek in the second quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Startek in the first quarter worth $71,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Startek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

Featured Stories

