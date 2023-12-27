State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $93.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.91.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

