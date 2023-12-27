Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.425 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Steel Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Steel Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $10.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $121.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.23 and a 200-day moving average of $107.34. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on STLD. Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.22.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 65.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

