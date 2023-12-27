Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Steelcase from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of SCS stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.35 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

