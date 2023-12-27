StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Up 1.9 %

CANF opened at $2.14 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,146.62% and a negative return on equity of 143.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

