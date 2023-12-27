StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.33 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $96.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
