StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.33 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $96.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mastech Digital by 95.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

