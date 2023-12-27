StockNews.com Downgrades First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Sell

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Busey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Get First Busey alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Busey

First Busey Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $25.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90. First Busey has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.87.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. First Busey had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.09 million. On average, analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,846. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 20,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.90 per share, for a total transaction of $455,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,372 shares of company stock worth $560,418 and have sold 11,500 shares worth $259,072. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,335,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 49.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.