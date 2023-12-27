StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 1.2 %

CVU stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.65. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 65,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 62,452 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

