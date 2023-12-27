StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 1.2 %
CVU stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.65. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
