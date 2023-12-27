StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GPP opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. Green Plains Partners has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 8,123.50% and a net margin of 46.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 million during the quarter.

Green Plains Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 112.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 548,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 381,934 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,805,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1,406.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 283,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 264,518 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,250,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,558,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Plains Partners

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.