StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.29. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in WidePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

