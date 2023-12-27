StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.29. WidePoint has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint
WidePoint Company Profile
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
