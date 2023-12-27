StockNews.com Upgrades Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) to “Buy”

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HALO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $37.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

