StockNews.com Upgrades TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) to “Buy”

Several other research analysts have also commented on TDG. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.71.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,008.97 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $618.82 and a 52 week high of $1,015.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $937.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $892.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 30.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total transaction of $2,587,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,167 shares of company stock valued at $109,871,524. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

