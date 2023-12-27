Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 3,128 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,557,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,141,000 after purchasing an additional 622,146 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,322,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,776 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,562,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,547,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,468,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:OMFL opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

