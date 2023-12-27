Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires Shares of 82,380 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 82,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth $221,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth $444,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth $1,016,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:TJUL opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.96. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $25.65.
