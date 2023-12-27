Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $124.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.94 and its 200 day moving average is $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.