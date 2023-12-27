Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 1,212 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Southern by 8.8% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

