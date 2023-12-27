Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 161 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $423.65 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $427.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.92. The firm has a market cap of $397.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

