Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 161 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $423.65 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $427.61. The company has a market capitalization of $397.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $401.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

