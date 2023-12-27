Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 339 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $674.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $596.22 and a 200-day moving average of $565.92. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.88.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

